Rover to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Spark Conference on October 13, 2021

About Rover Group, Inc.

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover (NASDAQ: ROVR) is the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, and grooming. To learn more about Rover, please visit https://www.rover.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the upcoming management presentation mentioned in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, Rover’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, including 2021 guidance and projections, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “predict,” “potential,” “poised,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions, and include statements regarding COVID recovery, changes in travel and working behavior, and the impact on Rover’s business and operating results. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus filed by Rover with the SEC on September 23, 2021 (the “Prospectus”). These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety.