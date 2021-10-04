checkAd

Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update

Autor: Accesswire
04.10.2021, 22:10  |  27   |   |   

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("we" or "Gladstone Commercial") is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("we" or "Gladstone Commercial") is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. We are providing the following business update regarding our portfolio performance during a time of market volatility related to, among other factors, the global COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 99% of September cash base rents have been paid and collected. Portfolio occupancy is in excess of 97%, as of September 30, 2021.
  • We remain within a small subset of U.S. equity REITs that have maintained their dividend rate and payment of distributions in tandem with this high level of rental collections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • We continue to execute our growth strategy. Year-to-date, we have acquired $45.855 million of industrial properties, totaling 367,716 square feet, across eight properties, at an average GAAP capitalization rate of 7.7%, with a weighted average lease term of 15.5 years.
  • On September 20, 2021, we announced that we entered into a five-year lease with a rated, investment grade tenant for half of our 320,000 square foot office building located at 717 Parmer Lane in Austin, Texas.
  • We continue to strengthen our team with the hiring of Ryan Carter as an Executive Vice President responsible for acquisitions and the management of existing assets in the West and Midwest regions.
  • Since January 1, 2021, and through September 30, 2021, we have issued 1.2 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of $24.2 million.
  • We continue to have ample liquidity and a strong capital structure. As of September 30, 2021, our current available liquidity is approximately $33.6 million via our revolving credit facility and cash on hand.

We have experienced successful rent collection during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, we may receive additional rent relief requests as the pandemic continues to adversely affect business operations. However, we are unable to quantify the outcomes of potential future negotiation of relief packages, the success of any tenant's financial prospects or the amount of relief requests that we will ultimately receive or grant.

Seite 1 von 3
Gladstone Commercial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("we" or "Gladstone Commercial") is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlzeCure's Alzheimer Project has Initiated the Next Clinical Phase I Study with ACD856
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Nepra Foods Follows in the Footsteps of Giants with Hiring Agency of Record
RedHill Biopharma Reports Further Analysis of Phase 2/3 Data Including a 62% Reduction in Mortality ...
Element79 Gold Announces Execution of Agreements for Acquisition of Significant Gold Portfolio in ...
Vicinity Motor Corp. Executes Strategic Collaboration Agreement with JB Poindexter & Co's Business ...
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Cancellation of Listing
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Appoints Samantha Ventimiglia to Board of Directors
Home Bistro Announces Partnership with Perfecting Athletes
Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Completes Summer Work Program at Southwest Alaska’s Pebble ...
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Five Year Lease at Austin, TX Office Building
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21Gladstone Commercial Announces New Executive Vice President for Midwest and West Regions
Accesswire | Analysen