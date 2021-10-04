checkAd

Sierra Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 22:14  |  11   |   |   

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer, granted stock options to two new employees as approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, under Sierra Oncology’s 2018 Equity Inducement Plan. The 2018 Equity Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with Sierra, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules.

The employees received in aggregate options to purchase a total 35,250 shares of Sierra’s common stock. A total of 27,000 options has an exercise price of $22.43 per share; the remaining 8,250 options have an exercise price of $21.92 per share. These prices are equal to the closing price of Sierra’s common stock on the respective dates of grant. The options will vest and become exercisable as to 25% of the shares on the first anniversary of the recipient’s start date, and then will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75% of shares in 36 equal monthly installments following the first anniversary, subject to each employee’s continued employment with Sierra on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of Sierra’s 2018 Equity Inducement Plan, and the terms and conditions of the stock option agreements covering the grants.

About Sierra Oncology
 Sierra Oncology is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer. We harness our deep scientific expertise to identify compounds that target the root cause of disease, advancing targeted therapies on the leading edge of cancer biology. Our team takes an evidence-based approach to understand the limitations of current treatments and explore new ways to change the cancer treatment paradigm. Together we are transforming promise into patient impact.

For more information, visit www.SierraOncology.com.



Sierra Oncology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sierra Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer, granted stock options to two new employees as approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Sierra Oncology to Present at Three September Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten