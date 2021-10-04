Alpine Income Property Trust Announces New $80 Million Term Loan

“We appreciate the continued support of our bank group and we are pleased with the attractive terms of this new loan,” commented Matthew M. Partridge, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Alpine Income Property Trust. “This additional capital allows us to pay down our unsecured revolving credit facility, further ladders our future debt maturities, and when combined with the proceeds from our anticipated office property sales, addresses our capital needs for the foreseeable future.”

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company” or “PINE”) today announced that it has successfully executed a new $80.0 million unsecured term loan (the “Term Loan”). The Term Loan will mature in January 2027 and is subject to a pricing grid over LIBOR, determined by the Company’s leverage ratio. The Company has fixed LIBOR over the life of the Term Loan. Based on the Company’s current leverage, the interest rate on the Term Loan will be fixed at an initial rate of 1.83%. The Term Loan also includes an accordion option that allows the Company to request additional lender commitments up to a total of $200 million.

KeyBank National Association will act as Administrative Agent. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Regions Capital Markets and U.S. Bank National Association will act as Joint Lead Arrangers and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. will act as the Sole Book Runner. Bank of Montreal, Raymond James Bank and The Huntington National Bank also participated in the Term Loan.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single tenant net leased properties.

Contact:

Matthew M. Partridge

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

(386) 944-5643

mpartridge@alpinereit.com