Independent Bank Corp.’s Announcement of Date of Third Quarter Conference Call

Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, will host its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter results on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Telephonic access will be available by dial-in at 888-336-7153 reference: INDB. Participants may also choose to pre-register for the conference by navigating to http://dpregister.com, which will provide a unique pin to the participant which allows immediate access to the call. A replay of the call will be available by calling 877-344-7529, Replay Conference Number: 10159135 which will be available through October 29, 2021.

Internet access to the call is available on the Company’s web site at http://www.RocklandTrust.com by choosing Investor Relations under the “About Us” category and selecting Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. The webcast replay will be available until October 22, 2022.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Rockland Trust was named to The Boston Globe's "Top Places to Work" 2020 list, an honor earned for the 12th consecutive year. In 2021, Rockland Trust was ranked the #1 Bank in Massachusetts according to Forbes World's Best Banks list for the second year in a row. Rockland Trust has a longstanding commitment to equity and inclusion. This commitment is underscored by initiatives such as Diversity and Inclusion leadership training, a colleague Allyship mentoring program, and numerous Employee Resource Groups focused on providing colleague support and education, reinforcing a culture of mutual respect and advancing professional development, and Rockland Trust's sponsorship of diverse community organizations through charitable giving and employee-based volunteerism. In addition, Rockland Trust is deeply committed to the communities it serves, as reflected in the overall "Outstanding" rating in its most recent Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation. Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The Bank serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, Cape Cod and Islands, Worcester County, and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank "Where Each Relationship Matters," please visit RocklandTrust.com.

