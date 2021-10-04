NETSTREIT Corp. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) (the “Company”), a nationwide owner of high-quality, single-tenant net lease properties, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after the close of markets. NETSTREIT will host its conference call on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.

The webcast will be accessible on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.NETSTREIT.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the site at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register, as well as download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website shortly after the call.