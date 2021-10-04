Camden Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that its third quarter 2021 earnings will be released after the market closes on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Management will host a conference call on the following day, Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM Central Time.

The Company strongly encourages interested parties to join the call via webcast in order to view any associated videos, slide presentations, etc. The dial-in phone line will be reserved for accredited analysts and investors who plan to pose questions to Management during the Q&A session of the call.

Conference Call Replay

Domestic Dial-In Number: (877) 344-7529

International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-0088

Passcode: 10160695

Available Through: November 12, 2021

The complete earnings release and supplemental data will be available in the Investors section of the website.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,682 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 60,587 apartment homes in 178 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 14 consecutive years, most recently ranking #8.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005879/en/