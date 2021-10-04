checkAd

Entravision Announces Participation in the Deutsche Bank 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 22:15   

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced its participation in the Deutsche Bank 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference to be held October 4-6, 2021. Christopher Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 and host meetings throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, and a link to the live webcast and replay will be available on Entravision’s Investor Relations website at investor.entravision.com.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in fast growing population centers in more than 30 countries across Latin America, Europe and Asia. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes digital, television and radio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of four core businesses: Entravision Digital, Smadex, Cisneros Interactive and MediaDonuts. Entravision Digital provides branding and performance digital solutions to clients and small- and mid-size businesses throughout the world, including the U.S., Latin America and Europe. Smadex provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms which enable advertisers to effectively execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms. Cisneros Interactive provides unique digital marketing solutions representing major global publishers and ad-tech platforms in Latin America, while also managing the leading digital audio network and solutions player Audio.Ad. MediaDonuts provides digital marketing performance and branding services in the Southeast Asia region and maintains unique commercial partnerships with some of the world’s leading digital publishers and social media platforms. Beyond the digital space, Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 47 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about all of our innovative media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on social on LinkedIn and Facebook.

