California Water Service Expands Resources Available to Local Firefighters For 2021 Firefighter Grant Program, Applications Now Open

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water) announced today it has opened its Firefighter Grant Program’s 2021 cycle, increasing the amount it will provide local fire departments to $175,000, up 18% from last year. Fire departments (professional or volunteer) that serve at least a portion of one of Cal Water’s service areas are invited to apply for grants to offset costs associated with fire protection efforts, equipment, training, and education.

“We take seriously our responsibility for providing water needed to the firefighters who work tirelessly to keep our customers, employees, and communities safe. This responsibility is more critical than ever given the increased frequency and severity of fires caused by climate change,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “Many fire departments are stretched for resources, and this grant program helps them purchase critically needed gear and life-saving equipment.”

Since the Firefighter Grant Program started in 2019, Cal Water has provided over $300,000 to 17 fire departments in its service areas. The average grant over the past two years was $16,000, with awards ranging from $5,000 to $38,000. Examples of the gear and life-saving equipment purchased by local fire departments through this program include:

  • One mile of fire hose for the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department
  • Replacement fire hose for the Marysville Fire Department
  • Utility terrain vehicle for the Bakersfield Fire Department
  • Portable radios for the Russian River Fire Protection District
  • Turnouts (personal protective equipment) for the King City Fire Department
  • Particulate barrier hoods for the Stockton Fire Department
  • Turnouts for the Selma Fire Department
  • A long-running, battery-powered, positive-pressure ventilation fan and extra battery for the Visalia Fire Department

The grants are part of California Water Service Group’s philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates.

For more information about the Firefighter Grant Program or to submit an application, candidates may visit www.calwater.com/firefightergrant or email firefightergrant@calwater.com. The application period will close at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, October 29, 2021, and grant recipients will be notified by late 2021.

California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 492,600 customer connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. For more information, visit www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434





