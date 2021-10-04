IN8bio to Present at BioFuture 2021 and Advanced Therapies Congress & Expo 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T-cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today announced that William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of IN8bio, will present a company overview as well as participate on an Oncology panel at BioFuture 2021. Kate Rochlin, Vice President, Operations and Innovation of IN8bio, will present on the company’s gamma delta T-cell programs in Oncology at the Advanced Therapies Congress & Expo 2021.



Event: BioFuture 2021 Presentation: Company In person presentation Date: October 5 Time: 10:30 a.m. EDT Location:

Room -A (ninth floor), Cure, 345 Park Avenue South, New York City

Presentation: Panel: Next Gen Oncology Therapeutics: Changing the Cancer Landscape Date: October 5 Time: 1:30 p.m. EDT Location: Salon 3 Event: Advanced Therapies Congress & Expo 2021 Date: October 5 Presentation: Presentation: The development of gamma delta T-cells for cell therapy in Oncology Time: 11:30 a.m. EDT Location: ExCel Conference Center, London, In person

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T-cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T-cells are a specialized population of T-cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T-cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types.

For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com .

