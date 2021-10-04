checkAd

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Its Third Quarter 2021 Results; and to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021   

RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (877) 838-4153 or for international participants (720) 545-0037 at least 10 minutes before start time. The Conference ID is 546 1439 for the call and the replay.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the company's website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID 546 1439). 

The company also announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at the following conferences:

  • Berenberg US CEO Conference
    Tuesday, November 9, 2021

  • Baird Global Industrial Conference
    Wednesday, November 10, 2021

A copy of the presentation for the conferences will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed vis the Investor’s section of the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com. In addition, the conferences will be webcast live via a link on the company’s website.

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.





