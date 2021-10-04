Zeta Acquires Technology Platform and Data from Apptness to Strengthen Identity Solution and Omnichannel Marketing Platform

Founded in 2015, Apptness operates a digital survey platform that provides comprehensive capabilities to engage consumers on sites across the open web, deliver proprietary insights and audiences to marketers, and provide publishers with new monetization opportunities. The acquired platform will be directly integrated into the Zeta Marketing Platform, expanding and enriching the Zeta Data Cloud with over 45M monthly incremental high fidelity consumer signals.

Zeta (NYSE ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced the acquisition of the technology platform and data from Apptness, a digital technology company with proprietary audience engagement technology.

“Apptness’ technology to empower publishers is second to none and we anticipate it will be accretive to Zeta from a technology, data and financial perspective. For example, we expect it will enrich our data footprint, strengthen our actionable 360° view of the consumer, and help Zeta customers achieve even stronger results,” said Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO David A. Steinberg. “I am also thrilled to welcome the talented Apptness team to Zeta, which grows our specialized sales capacity.”

The acquisition accelerates several of the growth drivers laid out as part of Zeta’s IPO:

Strengthens the Data Cloud. Adds incremental consumers to the Zeta identity graph and enriches consumer profiles with 45M+ monthly behavioral signals tied to consumer lifecycle and financial metrics. Additionally, this is expected to grow Zeta’s pool of first party tracking pixels.

Revenue Efficiencies. The acquired Apptness business will be included in and is expected to increase Zeta’s platform revenue and lower Zeta’s cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue.

Grows Sales Capacity. The Apptness executive team includes sellers with deep experience in the digital marketing ecosystem.

Expands Publisher Capabilities. The Apptness platform will be made available to Zeta’s network of 6 million+ websites as a vehicle to increase consumer engagement and grow subscription revenue.

Dominik Szabo, CEO of Apptness, stated, “Apptness has differentiated itself with a strong team focused on driving innovation through dynamic and cutting-edge technology. We believe our product will complement Zeta’s approach to delivering high-value return for customers. Our sales and engineering teams are proud to join this incredible organization and be a part of this rapidly growing company.”