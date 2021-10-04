checkAd

36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Virtual Investor Conference on October 5th - 8th, 2021

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / The Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side will take place on October 5th - 8th, 2021, where 36 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.

The Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy Side: VIRTUAL begins on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, with company presentations beginning at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Presentations will be webcast on Tuesday and Wednesday (October 5th and 6th) with 1x1 Meetings being held on Thursday and Friday (October 7th and 8th).

Join us for a full two days of presentations that were nominated by qualified investors as a "Best Idea." A full agenda is located here: https://microcaprodeo.com/agenda

If you would like to attend and participate in the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Virtual Conference, please register here to listen to every webcast directly on the website and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://microcaprodeo.com/signup

Full event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/

On Tuesday, October 5th and Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually. Below are the webcasting links to view presentations.

Date Time (ET) Company Ticker Webcast Link
October 5th, 2021 08:30 - 08:55 AM EDT CollPlant CLGN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/42994
October 5th, 2021 09:00 - 09:25 AM EDT NLS Pharmaceuticals NLSP https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/42997
October 5th, 2021 09:30 - 09:55 AM EDT Tego Cyber TGCB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43028
October 5th, 2021 10:00 - 10:25 AM EDT OneSoft Solutions OSS.V, OSSIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43030
October 5th, 2021 10:30 - 10:55 AM EDT Mitesco, Inc. MITI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43033
October 5th, 2021 11:00 - 11:25 AM EDT AYRO, Inc. AYRO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43037
October 5th, 2021 11:30 - 11:55 AM EDT IMAC Holdings IMAC https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43026
October 5th, 2021 12:00 - 12:25 PM EDT Crew Energy CR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43025
October 5th, 2021 12:30 - 12:55 PM EDT General Assembly Pizza GA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43021
October 5th, 2021 01:00 - 01:25 PM EDT Myomo MYO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43020
October 5th, 2021 01:30 - 01:55 PM EDT TBD    
October 5th, 2021 02:00 - 02:25 PM EDT Basanite BASA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43018
October 5th, 2021 02:30 - 02:55 PM EDT Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43014
October 5th, 2021 03:00 - 03:25 PM EDT Quipt Home Medical QIPT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43012
October 5th, 2021 03:30 - 03:55 PM EDT Mene MENE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43007
October 5th, 2021 04:00 - 04:25 PM EDT UGE International Ltd. UGE, UGEIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43003
October 5th, 2021 04:30 - 04:55 PM EDT Brainchip BRN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43019
October 5th, 2021 05:00 - 05:25 PM EDT Sachem Capital SACH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/42998
October 6th, 2021 08:30 - 08:55 AM EDT NeuPath Health NPTH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/42999
October 6th, 2021 09:00 - 09:25 AM EDT Foraco International SA FAR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43001
October 6th, 2021 09:30 - 09:55 AM EDT Milestone Scientific MLSS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43002
October 6th, 2021 10:00 - 10:25 AM EDT Lantern Pharma LTRN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43004
October 6th, 2021 10:30 - 10:55 AM EDT Streamline Health Solutions STRM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43005
October 6th, 2021 11:00 - 11:25 AM EDT STRATA Skin Sciences SSKN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43006
October 6th, 2021 11:30 - 11:55 AM EDT Nanalysis Scientific Corporation NSCI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43009
October 6th, 2021 12:00 - 12:25 PM EDT electroCore ECOR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43010
October 6th, 2021 12:30 - 12:55 PM EDT Dolphin Entertainment DLPN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43011
October 6th, 2021 01:00 - 01:25 PM EDT Inuvo, Inc. INUV https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43013
October 6th, 2021 01:30 - 01:55 PM EDT Assure Holdings IONM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43015
October 6th, 2021 02:00 - 02:25 PM EDT Biomerica BMRA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43016
October 6th, 2021 02:30 - 02:55 PM EDT ME2C Environmental MEEC https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43017
October 6th, 2021 03:00 - 03:25 PM EDT Data Storage Corporation DTST https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43031
October 6th, 2021 03:30 - 03:55 PM EDT Mechanical Technology, Incorporated MKTY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43032
October 6th, 2021 04:00 - 04:25 PM EDT FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FLY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43035
October 6th, 2021 04:30 - 04:55 PM EDT Thunderbird Entertainment THBRF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43034
October 6th, 2021 05:00 - 05:25 PM EDT Scopus Biopharma SCPS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43036

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Conferences
The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its fourth "Best Ideas" conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

Contact:
Angie Goertz
Vice President of Events
919-228-6240
Angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666724/36-of-the-Best-Ideas-Companies-to-Pr ...

