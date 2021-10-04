checkAd

First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 22:30   

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today that MacKay Shields LLC ("MacKay"), investment sub-advisor for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE: FSD) (the "Fund"), will release an update on the market and the Fund for financial professionals and investors. The update will be available Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Saturday, November 6, 2021. To listen to the update, follow these instructions:

-- Dial: 888-203-1112; International 719-457-0820; and Passcode #5595341. The update will be available from Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income. The Fund has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign (including emerging markets) high yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $213 billion as of August 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

MacKay is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life Investment Management Holdings LLC. MacKay is an income and equity solutions investment management firm, specializing in taxable and municipal fixed income credit and less efficient segments of global equity markets where proprietary research and unique portfolio construction techniques can generate attractive client oriented outcomes. MacKay serves a prominent group of pension funds, government and financial institutions, family offices, high net worth individuals, endowments and foundations from across the globe. As of August 31, 2021, MacKay manages approximately $164.2 billion in assets.

