checkAd

Renewable Energy Group Increases Line of Credit to $250 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 22:30  |  32   |   |   

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) announced today that the company has extended and increased its line of credit with Wells Fargo Capital Finance, a division of Wells Fargo Bank, Fifth Third Bank, and Bank of America to a maximum of $250 million. This is a five-year extension through September 2026 of the company’s existing line of credit that was previously in the maximum amount of $150 million and would have matured at the end of September 2021.

Along with the increase in the borrowing capacity to a maximum of $250 million announced today, the company also has the right to request additional revolving loan commitments, if consented to by the lenders and subject to customary conditions, in order to further expand the line of credit to a maximum of $350 million.

“We believe this increased line of credit reflects the strength of our business model, performance track record, and growth potential that is underpinned by a strong balance sheet,” said REG Chief Financial Officer Craig Bealmear. “We are grateful for the relationship and commitment Wells Fargo and Fifth Third have shown over the past five years and are excited to welcome Bank of America into the line of credit banking group.”

“This increased line of credit signals confidence in the future of renewable fuels and the very real societal demand for cleaner, lower carbon fuels,” said REG President & CEO Cynthia ‘CJ’ Warner. “We remain focused on executing our business strategy and delivering real carbon reduction solutions that are making a positive environmental impact today.”

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is leading the energy and transportation industries’ transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, sustainable fuels. Renewable Energy Group is an international producer of sustainable fuels that significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions to immediately reduce carbon impact. Renewable Energy Group utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 11 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2020, Renewable Energy Group produced 519 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. Renewable Energy Group is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our borrowing capacity, our ability to request additional loan commitments, the strength of our business model, our growth potential societal demand for cleaner, lower carbon fuels, and executing our business strategy and delivering real carbon reduction solutions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, our inability to access or increase our borrowing capacity under the credit facility, and other risks described in REG's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, and from time to time in REG's other periodic filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on new developments or changes in our expectations.

Renewable Energy Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Renewable Energy Group Increases Line of Credit to $250 Million Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) announced today that the company has extended and increased its line of credit with Wells Fargo Capital Finance, a division of Wells Fargo Bank, Fifth Third Bank, and Bank of America to a maximum of $250 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21Renewable Energy Group Announces Closure of Houston Biodiesel Plant
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Issues Update on REG Geismar
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten