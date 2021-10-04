checkAd

Sarepta Therapeutics Opens Genetic Therapies Center of Excellence in Columbus, Ohio

  • Center dedicated to research and development activities to advance Sarepta’s industry-leading, multi-platform pipeline
  • The Center encompasses 85,000 square feet of space, tripling Sarepta’s footprint in Ohio

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today celebrated the grand opening of the Genetic Therapies Center of Excellence (GTCOE), its new research facility in Columbus, Ohio.

The 85,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility expands Sarepta’s research and development capabilities and footprint, which includes sites in Cambridge, Andover and Burlington, Mass. With more than 70 employees today and plans to double the number of employees by the end of 2022, the Center is focused on discovery, pre-clinical and clinical development supporting Sarepta’s pipeline of genetic medicines which includes RNA, gene therapy and gene editing programs. The Center also supports process development and optimization work that enables the transition from clinical-scale to commercial-scale manufacturing, a critical task facing companies developing gene therapies.

“Advances in the science of genetic medicine are creating incredible opportunities to develop medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people with rare diseases. Sarepta’s Genetic Therapies Center of Excellence complements and enhances our existing research and development expertise and will play a central and strategic role in our future as the leader in precision genetic medicine,” said Doug Ingram, president and chief executive officer, Sarepta.

Among the guests joining the Sarepta team today for a dedication, ribbon-cutting ceremony and facility tours: The Honorable Jon Husted, Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor; Pat Furlong, president and chief executive officer, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD); Jessica Evans, assistant director, The Speak Foundation; local officials; and luminaries from Columbus’ growing biotechnology sector. At the event, Sarepta also announced a $20,000 donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, with Dee Anders, chief executive officer and executive director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, present to accept.

