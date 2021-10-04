PDC Energy Announces $200 Million Partial Redemption of Outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes Due 2024

DENVER, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PDCE) announced today that is has given notice to U.S. Bank National Association (the “Trustee”) that it will redeem $200 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) on November 3, 2021. The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to 101.531% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest, pursuant to the Indenture, dated as of September 15, 2016, among PDC and the Trustee. The Notes to be redeemed will be selected in accordance with the procedures of The Depository Trust Company. Interest on the portion of the Notes selected for redemption will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.



Additional information concerning the terms of the redemption is contained in the notice of redemption to be distributed to holders of the Notes. Beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution. This news release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes.