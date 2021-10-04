checkAd

First US Bancshares, Inc. Announces Completion of Subordinated Notes Placement

Birmingham, AL, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  – First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the “Company”), the parent company of First US Bank, announced today the completion of a private placement of $11.0 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due October 1, 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes were sold to certain institutional accredited investors and qualified institutional buyers on October 1, 2021.  The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital of the Company for regulatory capital purposes.

FUSB expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repurchase of the Company’s common stock, and to support organic growth plans, including the maintenance of capital ratios.

The Notes mature on October 1, 2031. The Notes will initially bear interest at a rate of 3.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, to, but excluding October 1, 2026 (or an earlier redemption date). From October 1, 2026 to, but excluding the maturity date (or an earlier redemption date), the interest rate will be reset quarterly to a benchmark interest rate per annum which, subject to certain conditions provided in the Notes, will be equal to the then current three-month term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 275 basis points, with interest during this period payable quarterly in arrears.  The Notes are redeemable by the Company, in whole or in part, at the Company’s discretion, on or after October 1, 2026 on any interest payment date. Prior to October 1, 2026, the Notes are redeemable by the Company only upon the occurrence of certain events. Any redemption of the Notes is subject to certain conditions. 

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as placement agent for the Notes offering. Maynard, Cooper & Gale, P.C. served as legal counsel to the Company and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP served as legal counsel to the placement agent.

The offer and sale of the Notes by the Company was not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, in reliance on certain exemptions from such registration requirements. The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes, nor will there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to their registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

