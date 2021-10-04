Agrify Acquires Precision Extraction Solutions and Cascade Sciences, Two of the Leading Cannabis and Hemp Extraction, Post-Processing, and Testing Equipment and Services Companies

Acquisition Expands Agrify’s Offerings into the Flourishing Post-Harvest Segment of the Supply Chain, Positioning the Company as the Most Vertically Integrated Total Solutions Provider for its Customers

Acquisition is Projected to Nearly Double Agrify’s 2021 Revenue and is Immediately Accretive with Positive Gross Margins and EBITDA Contribution

Management Hosting a Conference Call on October 5 at 8:30a.m. Eastern Time

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software cultivation solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced it has acquired Precision Extraction Solutions (“Precision”) and Cascade Sciences (“Cascade”), two of the leading brands that provide equipment and solutions for extraction, post-processing, and testing for the cannabis and hemp industry, from Sinclair Scientific (“Sinclair”).

With the addition of Precision and Cascade, Agrify has expanded its core business beyond cultivation by gaining instant access to complementary and highly attractive areas of the supply chain. Precision and Cascade offer cutting-edge technologies and end-to-end service solutions for cannabis and hemp extraction and post-processing. These leading brands have collectively worked with over 30 multi-state operators (“MSOs”) and over a thousand cannabis and hemp customers. Precision and Cascade expect to generate approximately $40 million in revenue in 2021 with positive EBITDA. As a result of this transaction, Agrify now has a physical presence in seven states with a growing number of clients and business partners distributed throughout the country.

Management Commentary

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Precision and Cascade, two companies that share our strong commitment and passion for delivering leading-edge solutions and exceptional customer service to the cannabis and hemp industry,” said Raymond Chang, CEO of Agrify. “Precision and Cascade have stellar reputations and powerful leadership positions in their respective spaces, which is a perfect complement to our existing business and should allow us to leverage new competitive advantages and synergies in order to accelerate our growth plans.”