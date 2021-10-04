checkAd

Agrify Acquires Precision Extraction Solutions and Cascade Sciences, Two of the Leading Cannabis and Hemp Extraction, Post-Processing, and Testing Equipment and Services Companies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 22:30  |  37   |   |   

Acquisition Expands Agrify’s Offerings into the Flourishing Post-Harvest Segment of the Supply Chain, Positioning the Company as the Most Vertically Integrated Total Solutions Provider for its Customers

Transaction is Expected to Generate Approximately $40 million in Additional Revenue in 2021 and Provide Significant Future Growth Opportunities

Acquisition is Projected to Nearly Double Agrify’s 2021 Revenue and is Immediately Accretive with Positive Gross Margins and EBITDA Contribution

Management Hosting a Conference Call on October 5 at 8:30a.m. Eastern Time

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software cultivation solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced it has acquired Precision Extraction Solutions (“Precision”) and Cascade Sciences (“Cascade”), two of the leading brands that provide equipment and solutions for extraction, post-processing, and testing for the cannabis and hemp industry, from Sinclair Scientific (“Sinclair”).

With the addition of Precision and Cascade, Agrify has expanded its core business beyond cultivation by gaining instant access to complementary and highly attractive areas of the supply chain. Precision and Cascade offer cutting-edge technologies and end-to-end service solutions for cannabis and hemp extraction and post-processing. These leading brands have collectively worked with over 30 multi-state operators (“MSOs”) and over a thousand cannabis and hemp customers. Precision and Cascade expect to generate approximately $40 million in revenue in 2021 with positive EBITDA. As a result of this transaction, Agrify now has a physical presence in seven states with a growing number of clients and business partners distributed throughout the country.

Management Commentary

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Precision and Cascade, two companies that share our strong commitment and passion for delivering leading-edge solutions and exceptional customer service to the cannabis and hemp industry,” said Raymond Chang, CEO of Agrify. “Precision and Cascade have stellar reputations and powerful leadership positions in their respective spaces, which is a perfect complement to our existing business and should allow us to leverage new competitive advantages and synergies in order to accelerate our growth plans.”

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agrify Acquires Precision Extraction Solutions and Cascade Sciences, Two of the Leading Cannabis and Hemp Extraction, Post-Processing, and Testing Equipment and Services Companies Acquisition Expands Agrify’s Offerings into the Flourishing Post-Harvest Segment of the Supply Chain, Positioning the Company as the Most Vertically Integrated Total Solutions Provider for its Customers Transaction is Expected to Generate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Zai Lab Partner Turning Point Therapeutics Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...