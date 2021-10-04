checkAd

Sun Communities Enhances Leadership Team With EVP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development

Aaron Weiss Joins Management Team

Southfield, MI, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) a real estate investment trust that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle resorts and marinas, announced today the appointment of Aaron Weiss as Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development. This is a new position that reports to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary A. Shiffman and President and Chief Operating Officer John B. McLaren. Mr. Weiss will be responsible for coordinating corporate strategy, planning and business development and will begin his new role on October 18, 2021.

“Aaron’s extensive experience and long-standing relationships in the real estate and lodging industries makes him a strong addition to our team,” said Mr. Shiffman. “While at Citi, he was an advisor to numerous clients in our industry, including Sun, and he used his strategic and financial expertise to help lead and close many client transactions.” Mr. McLaren added, “We are confident that his extensive advisory expertise and strong familiarity with our business will be an enormous asset going forward.”

Mr. Weiss commented, “It is a great honor to be named the new EVP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development for Sun Communities. While at Citi, I worked with the Sun team on several projects, and know what an excellent company it is. Sun is the leader in its businesses, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to continue Sun’s strategic growth and expansion.”

Mr. Weiss joins Sun Communities with a comprehensive background in both real estate and lodging. Most recently, he was a Managing Director in Citigroup’s Real Estate & Lodging Investment Banking Group in New York where he provided strategic and financing advice to a broad array of private and public real estate, lodging and private equity clients, including Sun Communities.

Prior to joining Citigroup in 2009, Mr. Weiss was in the Real Estate, Lodging and Gaming Groups at Nomura and Lehman Brothers in Sydney, Los Angeles and New York, where he executed transactions spanning mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, investment grade and high yield debt offerings, and equity issuance.  Mr. Weiss received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 569 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 153,300 developed sites and nearly 41,300 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

For Further Information, contact:

Karen J. Dearing
Chief Financial Officer
(248) 208-2500
www.suncommunities.com





