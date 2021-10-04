Frontdoor Empowers Next Gen Contractors

These scholarships are one component of Frontdoor’s efforts to highlight career opportunities in skilled trade fields and empower the next generation of contractors, plumbers, electricians, and more. This commitment furthers Frontdoor’s mission to create jobs and build stronger communities, while supporting an industry that is essential to Frontdoor’s operations.

Frontdoor, Inc . (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today reinforced its commitment to strengthen the Skilled Trade industry by awarding scholarships to students pursuing a career in the field in partnership with Moore Tech College of Technology in Memphis and Erwin Technical College in Tampa.

The company has provided more than two dozen students with financial aid and valuable training and skills to help them open the door to a respected and rewarding career path. In addition to tuition funding, program recipients will have special access to networking through Frontdoor’s extensive qualified contractor network.

“Highly skilled trade and technical workers are the lifeblood of our contractor network, and this new program demonstrates our commitment to supporting new opportunities for students who are interested in pursuing trade careers,” said Dave Quandt, vice president of field operations.

The company’s ability to enhance homeowners’ lives and help them protect and maintain their homes depends on growing the talent pipeline and creating and maintaining strong partnerships with experts in the trades.

Quandt notes that Frontdoor’s commitment extends far beyond these scholarships. He says the company is committed to reinforcing the narrative that these career paths are a stable and lucrative career path.

“Many of these jobs are highly technical in nature, can provide a very comfortable living and open a pathway to entrepreneurship,” Quandt added. “Today’s trade schools provide the technical skills people need to succeed, as well as the financial and management skills to help run their own business someday.”

Frontdoor is committed to working with its network of more than 17,500 contractors, as well as trade groups and trade schools, to encourage more people to begin a career in this indispensable and in-demand industry.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,500 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ an estimated 62,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With 50 years of home services experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

