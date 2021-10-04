BRP Group, Inc. Announces Promotions for Co-Founders of Millennial Specialty Insurance (BRP Group’s “MGA of the Future”)

Jim Roche will be promoted to the newly-created role of Chief Insurance Innovation Officer, in which he will be joining BRP Group’s leadership team. In this role, Jim will be responsible for driving continued insurance product and technological innovation both within MSI and across BRP Group more broadly.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, is pleased to announce promotions for Jim Roche and Brian Schultz, both Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Millennial Specialty Insurance, LLC (“MSI,” also referred to as BRP Group’s “MGA of the Future” platform), each effective as of October 4, 2021.

Brian Schultz will be promoted to the newly-created role of President, MSI Multifamily and Emerging Markets. In this role, Brian will be responsible for driving continued growth of MSI’s Multifamily product suite, and for creation and execution of new MGA products to be distributed both within BRP Group’s internal distribution network and with external distribution partners.

“I am excited to announce that Jim and Brian, both co-founders of the MGA of the Future, are expanding their roles in continuing to transform our business and the industry,” said Trevor Baldwin, BRP Group’s Chief Executive Officer. “Their vision and leadership have resulted in fantastic results for the MGA, and their new roles are evidence of our continued focus and vision for growth and innovation within our MGA business and across BRP Group.”

“Despite all the success we’ve had in less than three years since joining BRP Group, we’re even more excited about the position we find ourselves in today and the opportunity that exists to continue our growth trajectory via tech-enablement and innovation,” added Mr. Roche.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 700,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.