DigitalBridge Appoints Peter Hopper as Managing Director

Mr. Hopper brings more than two decades of dealmaking and transaction experience in digital infrastructure to DigitalBridge. He previously co-founded and served as CEO of DH Capital, an industry-focused investment bank that provides capital placement, mergers and acquisition and direct investment services for growing internet infrastructure and SaaS businesses across the digital ecosystem.

In this new role, he will work alongside the existing investment team with a focus on strategic assets in the data center and fiber segments of digital infrastructure, as well as lend his expertise to provide ongoing support for the Company’s existing investments in the space.

“I am pleased to welcome a talented professional of Peter’s caliber to the DigitalBridge team,” said Marc Ganzi, President and Chief Executive Officer of DigitalBridge. “Having worked with Peter for the last two decades, I can say with great certainty he is one of the most experienced dealmakers in the digital infrastructure environment today; he will be an incredible addition to our industry-leading family as we execute our fully digital strategy.”

“I have admired the DigitalBridge team and their long-term vision and history of execution creating the leading investment platform in digital infrastructure,” said Mr. Hopper. “I am thrilled to join Marc and the exceptional team at DigitalBridge at such an exciting time as the Company completes its digital rotation and look forward to leveraging my experience and network to identify new opportunities.”

About Peter Hopper

Mr. Hopper has more than 20 years of experience assisting growing businesses in the digital infrastructure ecosystem. He most recently served as a Partner at Abry Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, where he focused on investments in the data center industry. Previously, Mr. Hopper co-founded and served as CEO of internet infrastructure-focused boutique investment bank DH Capital from 2001 until 2020. Since its founding in 2001, DH has completed over 190 M&A transactions totaling more than $30 billion in value for clients. Prior to founding DH Capital, Mr. Hopper founded and served as President and CEO of DURO Communications, one of the largest privately held ISP/CLECs in the U.S., where he oversaw the completion of nearly 50 acquisitions. Before launching DURO, he led New Business Development for Helicon Cable, where he directed the company's ISP, paging and private carrier businesses and oversaw the launch of Helicon's cable modem service. Peter holds a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University.