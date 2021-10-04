checkAd

Australia Successfully Goes Live With Everbridge Public Warning Platform Countrywide, Representing Official Launch of the Australian Government’s Next-Generation National Population Alerting System

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 23:00  |  50   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national Public Warning solutions, today confirmed the Australian Government officially launched its new Emergency Alert population warning system, powered by Everbridge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005968/en/

Australia Successfully Goes Live With Everbridge Public Warning Platform Countrywide (Graphic: Business Wire)

Australia Successfully Goes Live With Everbridge Public Warning Platform Countrywide (Graphic: Business Wire)

All Australian states and territories are now live on Everbridge Public Warning following a comprehensive project deployment period. Everbridge will join Australian Government officials this week to discuss the national alerting system and Public Warning best practices at the Australian Disaster Resilience Conference and at the AFAC21 Virtual Conference & Exhibition.

Home to more than 25 million residents and nine million annual visitors (upon borders re-opening), Australia first introduced its Emergency Alert system in 2009 in response to a series of deadly bushfires. In need of continuing to modernise the service, Australia selected Everbridge’s market leading, software-as-a-service (SaaS) Public Warning platform to enable each state and territory – and their regional authorities – to leverage the platform to alert their local citizens and visitors, support first responder communications, and analyse disaster communication effectiveness for subsequent mitigation activities.

“This system is a way for emergency services to warn our community of a pending threat, and we’re pleased that Commonwealth funding is assisting in this risk mitigation which will benefit all Australians,” said Minister for Emergency Management and Senator the Hon Bridget McKenzie in an official statement.

Emergency Management Australia, Director General Joe Buffone further commented, “The Emergency Alert system was originally implemented in response to the 2009 summer bushfires and continues to play a vital role in keeping Australian communities safe.”

Following two years of testing across all Australian states and territories, the Australian Government has successfully gone live with its next-generation population warning system to enable police, fire, and emergency services to alert communities to a likely or actual emergency. In the event of a critical situation, such as a bushfire, flood, cyclone, extreme heat, or a terror attack, Australia’s emergency services will send location-based text messages to mobile phones and voice messages to landlines within a precise geo-targeted area, while integrating with social media platforms.

Seite 1 von 4
Everbridge Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Australia Successfully Goes Live With Everbridge Public Warning Platform Countrywide, Representing Official Launch of the Australian Government’s Next-Generation National Population Alerting System Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national Public Warning solutions, today confirmed the Australian Government officially launched its new Emergency Alert population warning system, powered by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21Everbridge to Showcase Latest Innovations in Countrywide Public Warning, AI for Public Safety, and Emergency Response at European Emergency Number Association (EENA) Conference 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Highlighting a Re-Opening of Major Sporting Events, the Boston Athletic Association Deploys Everbridge for the 125th Running of the Boston Marathon
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Everbridge meldet neuen Auftrag für sein öffentliches Warnsystem zur landesweiten Alarmierung in einem der bevölkerungsreichsten Länder der Europäischen Union
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Everbridge Announces New Public Warning Win to Provide Countrywide Alerting for One of The European Union’s Most Populous Countries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Takeda, dentsu und Finastra mit Best in Enterprise ResilienceTM Auszeichnung im Rahmen des globalen Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification-Programms von Everbridge geehrt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Takeda, dentsu and Finastra Awarded Designation as Best in Enterprise ResilienceTM Leaders as Part of Everbridge’s Global Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Everbridge Chief Executive Officer David Meredith Wins 2021 Globee CEO World Award as a Top Visionary
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Everbridge to Showcase Latest Innovations in Critical Event Management (CEM), Operational Resilience, and Public Warning at International Security Expo 2021 in London
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Everbridge Expands Industry-Leading Executive Protection Solution as Organizations Seek Enhanced Security for Traveling Employees, Government Dignitaries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten