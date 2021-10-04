Australia Successfully Goes Live With Everbridge Public Warning Platform Countrywide, Representing Official Launch of the Australian Government’s Next-Generation National Population Alerting System

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national Public Warning solutions, today confirmed the Australian Government officially launched its new Emergency Alert population warning system, powered by Everbridge.

Australia Successfully Goes Live With Everbridge Public Warning Platform Countrywide (Graphic: Business Wire)

All Australian states and territories are now live on Everbridge Public Warning following a comprehensive project deployment period. Everbridge will join Australian Government officials this week to discuss the national alerting system and Public Warning best practices at the Australian Disaster Resilience Conference and at the AFAC21 Virtual Conference & Exhibition.

Home to more than 25 million residents and nine million annual visitors (upon borders re-opening), Australia first introduced its Emergency Alert system in 2009 in response to a series of deadly bushfires. In need of continuing to modernise the service, Australia selected Everbridge’s market leading, software-as-a-service (SaaS) Public Warning platform to enable each state and territory – and their regional authorities – to leverage the platform to alert their local citizens and visitors, support first responder communications, and analyse disaster communication effectiveness for subsequent mitigation activities.

“This system is a way for emergency services to warn our community of a pending threat, and we’re pleased that Commonwealth funding is assisting in this risk mitigation which will benefit all Australians,” said Minister for Emergency Management and Senator the Hon Bridget McKenzie in an official statement.

Emergency Management Australia, Director General Joe Buffone further commented, “The Emergency Alert system was originally implemented in response to the 2009 summer bushfires and continues to play a vital role in keeping Australian communities safe.”

Following two years of testing across all Australian states and territories, the Australian Government has successfully gone live with its next-generation population warning system to enable police, fire, and emergency services to alert communities to a likely or actual emergency. In the event of a critical situation, such as a bushfire, flood, cyclone, extreme heat, or a terror attack, Australia’s emergency services will send location-based text messages to mobile phones and voice messages to landlines within a precise geo-targeted area, while integrating with social media platforms.