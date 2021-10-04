FAX Capital Provides Date for Q3 2021 Results

About FAX Capital Corp.

The Company is an investment holding company with a business objective to maximize its intrinsic value on a per share basis over the long-term by seeking to achieve superior investment performance commensurate with reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high-quality businesses. The Company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high-quality small cap public and private businesses located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, the United States. www.faxcapitalcorp.com

For additional information please contact:

Investor Relations

Tim Foran

Email: IR@faxcapitalcorp.com

Website: www.faxcapitalcorp.com

Media Relations

Kieran Lawler

Telephone: (416) 303-0799

Email: Kieran.lawler@loderockadvisors.com

