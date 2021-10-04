Biophytis Announces the Drawing of 2 New Tranches of ORNANE Under the 2020 Atlas Contract for €6 Million

On April 7, 2020, Biophytis announced a convertible line of €24 million from Atlas. The financing instrument allows the issuance of 960 ORNANE, at a par value of €25,000 each. The €24 million total financing can be drawn by Biophytis over the next 3 years, without obligation, through 8 successive tranches of €3 million each. As of end of June 2021, 5 tranches have been drawn, for a total of €15 million. After the drawing of the sixth and seventh tranches for a total of €6 million, €3 million will remain in the current instrument.

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces the issuance of 240 Bonds Redeemable in Cash and New and Existing Shares (ORNANE) for a total amount of €6 million under its existing convertible bond agreement with Atlas, a specialized investment fund based in New York (United States) for €24 million (the "2020 Atlas Contract").

The Company will keep the shareholders informed of the exercise of the ORNANE issue warrants and the subsequent conversions, through a summary table of issue warrants, the ORNANE, and the number of shares in circulation, which will be available on the Company website.

Remainder of the main characteristics of the 2020 Atlas ORNANE contract issued

The ORNANE do not bear interest and have a 24-month maturity from issuance. The holder of ORNANE may request at any time to convert them during their maturity period, and at that time the Company will be able to redeem the ORNANE in cash. In case of cash redemption, the amount reimbursed will be limited to 115% of the principal.

Number of securities and dilution (assumptions)

As of October 1st, based on 125 765 964 outstanding shares, at the conversion on this day and a conversion price equal to 97% of the pricing period VWAP of €0,67 dilution is reflected as follows:

Impact on a shareholder's 1% stake in the Company's capital prior to the transaction Non diluted Diluted Before issuing of new ORNANE

1,00 %

0,96 %

Upon conversion of the ORNANE from tranches 6 & 7 of Atlas: issuing of 9 222 843 additional shares 0,93 % 0,90 %

About BIOPHYTIS