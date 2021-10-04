CAPREIT Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2021 Results & Conference Call

checkAd

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 after markets close on:

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer and Scott Cryer, Chief Financial Officer on:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

North American Toll Free: (844) 200-6205
International: (929) 526-1599
Conference Access Code: 238395

Please enter the Access Code followed by the # sign when instructed.

A slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, click on “Investor Relations” and follow the link on the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences. The live call will also be available as a webcast. Please visit www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, go to the “Investor Relations” home page and access the link on the page.

The call and accompanying slides will be archived on the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net.

For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT CAPREIT CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein Mr. Mark Kenney Mr. Scott Cryer
Chairman President & CEO Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5788 (416) 861-9404 (416) 861-5771




