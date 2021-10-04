Q&K Receives Minimum Bid Price Notice from Nasdaq

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Q&K” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, announced that it received a notification letter (“Notice”) from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated September 28, 2021, indicating that the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) as the closing bid price of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) was below US$1.00 per ADS for a period of 30 consecutive business days.



Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until March 28, 2022 (the “Compliance Period”), to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per ADS is at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by March 28, 2022, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, it may be eligible for additional time as stated in the Notice. The Company will take reasonable measures to regain compliance.

