Q&K Receives Minimum Bid Price Notice from Nasdaq

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 23:00  |  39   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Q&K” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, announced that it received a notification letter (“Notice”) from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated September 28, 2021, indicating that the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) as the closing bid price of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) was below US$1.00 per ADS for a period of 30 consecutive business days.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until March 28, 2022 (the “Compliance Period”), to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per ADS is at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by March 28, 2022, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, it may be eligible for additional time as stated in the Notice. The Company will take reasonable measures to regain compliance.

About Q&K

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) is a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates a variety of value-added services. Q&K leverages advanced IT and mobile technologies to manage rental apartments in various cities in China. Technology is the core of Q&K’s business and is applied to its operational process from apartment sourcing, renovation, and tenant acquisition, to property management. The focus on technology enables Q&K to operate a large, dispersed, and fast-growing portfolio of apartments with high operational efficiency and deliver a superior user experience.

