Logitech Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release its FY 2022 second quarter financial results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time.

There will be a videoconference to discuss these results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.