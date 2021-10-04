checkAd

TOMI Environmental Announces Closing of $5.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 23:16  |  50   |   |   

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, today announced the closing on September 29, 2021 of its previously announced registered direct offering of 2,869,442 shares of its common stock priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Additionally, the Company also issued to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,434,721 shares of common stock in a concurrent private placement. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase one half of one share of common stock was $1.7425. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.68 per share and are exercisable immediately upon issuance for a period of five years.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $5.0 million. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for sales and marketing expenses associated with the Company’s products, advertising, purchase of inventory and other general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock described above (but not the warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the warrants) were offered and sold by the Company in a registered direct offering pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-249850), including an accompanying prospectus previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 4, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on November 13, 2020. The offering of the shares of common stock was made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the shares of common stock was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TOMI Environmental Announces Closing of $5.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, today announced the closing on September 29, 2021 of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Zai Lab Partner Turning Point Therapeutics Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...