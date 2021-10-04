checkAd

Comstock Arranges $350+ Million Financing Package to Refinance First Three Completed Trophy Office Towers at Reston Station

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 23:24  |  47   |   |   

Blackstone Provided $312 Million Senior Loan Facility While DivcoWest Provided $43 Million in Preferred Equity

RESTON, Va., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc., (NASDAQ: CHCI) (“CHCI” or “Comstock”) announced that on September 29, 2021, its capital markets group completed a refinancing of the first three Trophy Class office Towers developed by CHCI at Reston Station, the 60-acre transit-oriented, mixed-use development that is home to the first Silver Line Metro station in the Dulles Corridor. In connection with the closing of the transaction, CHCI received ~$2.6 million in debt and equity origination fees.

CHCI subsidiaries arranged the non-recourse construction take-out recapitalization package on behalf of Comstock Partners, LC, an affiliated, privately-held company (“Partners”), which includes a $312 Million senior loan provided by a Blackstone subsidiary and a $43 Million preferred equity facility with a DivcoWest subsidiary. The recapitalization package replaces construction loans provided by Bank of America covering 1900, 1902, and 1906 Reston Metro Plaza (the “RMP Offices”). The RMP Offices are ~84% leased and include numerous high quality tenants including Google, Rolls Royce N.A., ICF Global, Neustar, Spaces by Regus, Certipath, and Megaphone, a Spotify subsidiary. Retail tenants servicing the RMP Offices include Starbucks, CVS, Founding Farmers, matchbox, Bigs Buns Burgers, and Salon Nordine.

The DivcoWest transaction related to Reston Station represents the second transaction between Comstock and DivcoWest, following their joint venture purchase last year of the Hartford Building, a 211,000 square foot Class-A office tower located at the Clarendon Metro Station in the Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor of Arlington County.   

CHCI serves as developer, asset manager, and property manager of an approximately 7.5 million square foot portfolio of stabilized and development properties owned by Partners which represents estimated assets under management of ~$3.0 billion at full build-out (the “Anchor Portfolio”). The Anchor Portfolio primarily includes mixed-use properties located adjacent to key Metro rail stations in the Dulles Corridor in the northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC. Additionally, CHCI, through its institutional venture platform, acquires and manages stabilized properties with a focus on transit-oriented, mixed-use assets throughout the Washington, DC region.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comstock Arranges $350+ Million Financing Package to Refinance First Three Completed Trophy Office Towers at Reston Station Blackstone Provided $312 Million Senior Loan Facility While DivcoWest Provided $43 Million in Preferred EquityRESTON, Va., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Comstock Holding Companies, Inc., (NASDAQ: CHCI) (“CHCI” or “Comstock”) announced that on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Zai Lab Partner Turning Point Therapeutics Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...