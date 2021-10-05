DGAP-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Forecast Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Adjustment of the forecast for 2021 05-Oct-2021 / 00:04 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Adjustment of the forecast for 2021

Dortmund, October 04, 2021. The Management Board of Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo"), a provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, has come to the conclusion, based on an evaluation of the past third quarter completed today and the expected further development of the business, that its business development in the full year 2021 will be weaker than expected and the previous sales and earnings forecast for the full year 2021 needs to be adjusted. The Management Board now anticipates Group sales of between EUR 56 million and EUR 61 million (previously between EUR 68 million and EUR 78 million) and adjusted Group EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for non-recurring items) in the high single-digit negative EUR million range (previously break-even) for fiscal year 2021.

The lowering of the forecast for sales is attributable to the following factors:

- The persistently adverse conditions on the procurement market for electronic components in the third quarter are leading to significant delivery delays in production. The Management Board does not expect any significant improvement in the procurement market in the short or medium term and does not anticipate any material improvement in the situation despite the countermeasures introduced (e.g.: build-up of inventories).