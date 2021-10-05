NorthWestern to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webinar

BUTTE, Mont. and SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webinar on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern to review its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The Company also plans to issue a news release detailing its second quarter financial results the evening of October 24, 2021.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0IR1GisrRoudVv0lDXcAcw or visit the “Financial Results” section of our website at www.northwesternenergy.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes in advance of the webinar to register. An archived webcast will be available shortly after the event and remain active for one year.

