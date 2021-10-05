checkAd

NorthWestern to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webinar

BUTTE, Mont. and SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webinar on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern to review its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The Company also plans to issue a news release detailing its second quarter financial results the evening of October 24, 2021.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0IR1GisrRoudVv0lDXcAcw or visit the “Financial Results” section of our website at www.northwesternenergy.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes in advance of the webinar to register. An archived webcast will be available shortly after the event and remain active for one year.

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We are working to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. This includes bridging our history as a regulated utility safely providing low-cost and reliable service with our future as a globally-aware company offering a broader array of services performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 743,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002. More information is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contact:  Media Contact:
Travis Meyer Jo Dee Black
(605) 978-2967 (866) 622-8081
travis.meyer@northwestern.com jodee.black@northwestern.com




