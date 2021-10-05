checkAd

Interfor to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 4, 2021

Analyst Conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, November 5, 2021

BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its third quarter financial results on November 4, 2021. Information related to Interfor’s third quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, November 5, 2021. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-833-297-9919

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 2786506 and it will be available until December 5, 2021.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.9 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Richard Pozzebon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(604) 422-3400





