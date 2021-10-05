checkAd

Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado

Bunker Hill to Host a Webinar on Wednesday, October 6 @ 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Bunker Hill secures exclusive option to earn 50% in a joint venture with MineWater Finance LLC to explore the prospective gold-focused London Mining District in Colorado for US$3 million of exploration within four years
  • District includes the London Mine which produced >650,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 23 g/t gold from 1875-1942 before being shut down by emergency wartime legislation; also contains other closed mine sites
  • JV has exclusive rights to >3,000 acres of patented claim ground, containing intact underground access to known mineralization, >220koz of historic reserves (non-NI 43-101 compliant), significant further exploration prospects
  • Transaction expected to close, subject to final due diligence and documentation, by the end of the year
  • Executive Chairman Richard Williams, CEO Sam Ash and CFO David Wiens to host live interactive 6ix virtual investor event on Wednesday, October 6th at 11:00AM ET / 8:00AM PT. Investors are invited to register for this event at: [LINK]

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR, OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to announce its intention to enter into a joint venture with MineWater Finance LLC (“MineWater”) to explore the mineral potential of the London gold mine, and the surrounding district, in Colorado, USA. London Mining District produced gold and silver from 1875 to 1942, including over 650,000 gold ounces from the London Mine.

Sam Ash, CEO of Bunker Hill Mining, stated: “We are delighted to announce this partnership with MineWater to explore the prospective London Mining District in Colorado. This aligns with our strategy to grow the value of our company via the regeneration of closed and undervalued precious metals assets in North America in ways that leverage advanced mining, governance and sustainability practices. This partnership combines Bunker Hill’s mining expertise with MineWater’s superb track record of environmental remediation and stewardship, which is key to sustainably revitalizing historic mining districts. While our near-term focus and capital allocation priority continues to be the rapid restart of the Bunker Hill Mine, and its subsequent organic development, we are very excited to add this new option to our North American value-creation pipeline.”

