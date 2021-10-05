Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NXR.UN) (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) announced today that it completed the previously announced $230.4MM acquisition of three distribution centres on October 1, 2021.



“We are pleased to be able to add these high-quality properties to our portfolio in a significantly accretive off-market transaction” commented Kelly Hanczyk, the REIT’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have a strong pipeline of additional potential industrial acquisitions, liquidity to finance the acquisitions and we are in discussions with potential buyers of 3 of the REIT’s Montreal area office properties. We recently filed a $50MM at-the-market prospectus supplement, which we may access in the future to help further fuel our growth. We expect to complete the previously announced $44.1MM acquisition of a 391,000 square foot London, Ontario industrial property in November, and we are in advanced stages of negotiation and due diligence with respect to additional properties we anticipate acquiring in 2021. In early 2022, we expect to close the previously announced $58.2MM acquisition of 4 industrial properties in London, Ontario.”