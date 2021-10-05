Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against China Evergrande Group (“China Evergrande” or the “Company”) (Other OTC: EGRNY) on behalf of China Evergrande stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether China Evergrande has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. China Evergrande is the subject of a Wall Street Journal article published on September 18, 2021, titled: “How Beijing’s Debt Clampdown Shook the Foundation of a Real-Estate Colossus: China Evergrande’s looming collapse and its ripple effect on the economy will pose a test for the government’s campaign to keep housing affordable for the masses.” According to the article, “the party has ended. Years of aggressive borrowing have collided with Beijing’s crackdown on debt, leaving [China Evergrande] on the brink of collapse.”

Based on this news, shares of China Evergrande fell $2.41, to close at $8.49 on September 20, 2021.

