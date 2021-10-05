checkAd

HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. - HYZN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 03:54  |  53   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 29, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Hyzon Motors Inc. (NasdaqGS: HYZN, HYZNW) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NasdaqGS: DCRB, DCRBU, DCRBW), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Hyzon Motors and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hyzn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 29, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Hyzon and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 16, 2021, the merger between the Company and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation was completed with Decarbonization changing its name to Hyzon Motors Inc., and on July 19, 2021, Hyzon common stock began trading under the ticker symbol “HYZN” and Hyzon warrants began trading under the ticker symbol “HYZNW.” Before the merger, Hyzon Motors securities traded under the ticker symbols “DCRBU” for Units, “DCRB” for common stock, and “DCRBW” for warrants.

On September 28, 2021, market analyst Blue Orca Capital reported, among other things, that: (i) “Hyzon's Largest Customer is a Fake-Looking Chinese Shell Entity Formed 3 Days Before Deal Announced”; (ii) “Channel Checks Reveal Next Largest Customer Not Really a Customer”; and (iii) “Phantom Big-Name Customers Suggest Overstated Orders and Financial Projections.”

On this news, Hyzon Motors shares plummeted approximately 28%, damaging investors.

The case is Kauffmann v. Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation, 21-cv-06612.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Hyzon Motors Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. - HYZN Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 29, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.10.21HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hyzon Motors Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (DCRB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (HYZN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21HYZN EQUITY ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit was Filed on Behalf of Investors of Hyzon Motors Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (HYZN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - HYZNW
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (HYZN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation – HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten