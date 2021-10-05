CSG Accelerates Growth, Expands Career Opportunities and Community Partnerships Across India with Flexible, Employee-Centered Work Philosophy

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced the continued growth of its workforce in Bangalore, India, the largest office across the more than 20 countries where the company operates. CSG's India technology centers of excellence, employ over 1,500 world class technologists, of which 500 were hired in the last year. The company continues to significantly invest and grow in India with up to 500 new hires to come in the next 18 months. Today, the office serves as a primary center for CSG product development, technology innovation and research.

'At CSG, we create career opportunities where every day our employees can pursue their passions, show up as their true selves, and deliver unmatched value and results for our customers," said Sudhansu Panigrahi, head of India operations at CSG. "To unlock the full potential of our people, we've cultivated a culture that values authenticity and encourages every employee to dream big, fail fast, and constantly evolve. CSG is committed to delivering game-changing technologies that lead to extraordinary outcomes for our customers, and our growing team across India is at the heart of driving our innovation."

CSG is reimagining what today's workplace is like and how it should be, for both current employees and new hires. The company's workplace of the future philosophy supports work-life integration and employees' diverse needs, providing flexibility and personal choice so employees can do their best work from anywhere in India.

Today, CSG employees can work from their home offices, one of the CSG offices or a mix of both, letting them flourish in a workspace most conducive to their productivity and supporting each employee's needs. Additionally, the company continues to emphasize and promote personal wellness and well-being by providing the resources and means to enable worldwide collaboration and personal connection across its over 5,000 employees.