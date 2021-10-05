Hop-on’s Webinar Successfully Demonstrated Its Robust Digitalage UI for the Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy Showcasing a Commercially Viable Decentralized Social Media Platform

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) held their latest shareholder meeting Thursday the 30th of September, presenting the Company's Digitalage social media platform to the largest live attendance to-date.Peter …

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on stated: "I am beyond proud of our teams around the world and the great work they've achieved so far. I can't wait for everyone to see what we have been working on behind closed doors. I am also so blessed to have the support of such wonderful shareholders. I attribute it to my dedication to being transparent, always fighting for the little guy, and not backing down on issues I firmly believe in. Digitalage is built with those standards engrained in everything we do. Since Facebook , Instagram and WhatsApp had issues today, and in light of the public outpouring against Facebook's bias and hate towards certain groups being investigated in the Senate tomorrow, we are accelerating our efforts to publicly launch Digitalage."

During the hour-long webinar, Michaels provided a brief update on the status of Hop-on and discussed potential partnership and investment opportunities. A live demonstration of the current closed beta of Digtialage.com was provided, showcasing some of the new compliance features that have been added, as well as a brand-new way of presenting text posts in a multimedia rich environment. Also discussed was the underlying focus of supporting direct transition to augmented reality, and interactive extended reality experiences.

The Company disclosed the global distribution of the team behind the Digitalage platform, from over 15 locations including Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Croatia, Germany, Philippines, India, and the United Kingdom. In the United States, team members are spread across New Mexico, New York, Virginia, and San Diego, Orange County, and Los Angeles in California.

With a growing stack of over 80 technologies, the Company also called-out the use of systems that are central to NASA JPL's Mars Rover missions. Hop-on, Inc. has secured music rights to more than 20 million songs including deals with BMI and ASCAP. The platform will soon have scalability to over 100 million users, and the ability to support a $2 trillion creator economy.

Much effort has been invested in the architecture, user experience, and feature-level parity with other social media and communications platforms to enable data portability with the likes of Facebook and Instagram, as well as YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Telegram, Reddit, WhatsApp, WeChat, QQ, Douyin, and Weibo.