checkAd

Hop-on’s Webinar Successfully Demonstrated Its Robust Digitalage UI for the Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy Showcasing a Commercially Viable Decentralized Social Media Platform

Autor: Accesswire
05.10.2021, 04:30  |  75   |   |   

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) held their latest shareholder meeting Thursday the 30th of September, presenting the Company's Digitalage social media platform to the largest live attendance to-date.Peter …

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) held their latest shareholder meeting Thursday the 30th of September, presenting the Company's Digitalage social media platform to the largest live attendance to-date.

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on stated: "I am beyond proud of our teams around the world and the great work they've achieved so far. I can't wait for everyone to see what we have been working on behind closed doors. I am also so blessed to have the support of such wonderful shareholders. I attribute it to my dedication to being transparent, always fighting for the little guy, and not backing down on issues I firmly believe in. Digitalage is built with those standards engrained in everything we do. Since Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp had issues today, and in light of the public outpouring against Facebook's bias and hate towards certain groups being investigated in the Senate tomorrow, we are accelerating our efforts to publicly launch Digitalage."

During the hour-long webinar, Michaels provided a brief update on the status of Hop-on and discussed potential partnership and investment opportunities. A live demonstration of the current closed beta of Digtialage.com was provided, showcasing some of the new compliance features that have been added, as well as a brand-new way of presenting text posts in a multimedia rich environment. Also discussed was the underlying focus of supporting direct transition to augmented reality, and interactive extended reality experiences.

The Company disclosed the global distribution of the team behind the Digitalage platform, from over 15 locations including Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Croatia, Germany, Philippines, India, and the United Kingdom. In the United States, team members are spread across New Mexico, New York, Virginia, and San Diego, Orange County, and Los Angeles in California.

With a growing stack of over 80 technologies, the Company also called-out the use of systems that are central to NASA JPL's Mars Rover missions. Hop-on, Inc. has secured music rights to more than 20 million songs including deals with BMI and ASCAP. The platform will soon have scalability to over 100 million users, and the ability to support a $2 trillion creator economy.

Much effort has been invested in the architecture, user experience, and feature-level parity with other social media and communications platforms to enable data portability with the likes of Facebook and Instagram, as well as YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Telegram, Reddit, WhatsApp, WeChat, QQ, Douyin, and Weibo.

Seite 1 von 3
Hop-on Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hop-on’s Webinar Successfully Demonstrated Its Robust Digitalage UI for the Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy Showcasing a Commercially Viable Decentralized Social Media Platform TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) held their latest shareholder meeting Thursday the 30th of September, presenting the Company's Digitalage social media platform to the largest live attendance to-date.Peter …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlzeCure's Alzheimer Project has Initiated the Next Clinical Phase I Study with ACD856
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Element79 Gold Announces Execution of Agreements for Acquisition of Significant Gold Portfolio in ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit for Amelia Property
Silver Spruce Closes Private Placement of $1,205,800
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Notice of Accelerated Expiry of Warrants
Nepra Foods Follows in the Footsteps of Giants with Hiring Agency of Record
Earth Life Sciences Enters Immense Healthcare Arena with Acquisition of the VIVA Health Service ...
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Cancellation of Listing
RedHill Biopharma Reports Further Analysis of Phase 2/3 Data Including a 62% Reduction in Mortality ...
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21Hop-on is in a position to take advantage of the Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy using their Decentralized Social Media Platform: Zoom Webinar Confirmed
Accesswire | Analysen
29.09.21Hop-on Sets up Zoom Webinar to Discuss Rollout of Digitalage’s Beta for Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy of Their Decentralized Social Media Platform
Accesswire | Analysen
17.09.21Tune in as Hop-on Discusses the Launch of Digitalage Platform, a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy
Accesswire | Analysen