New member of the board of directors

With long-term succession planning in mind, the board of directors of Bucher Industries AG proposes to the annual general meeting on 12 April 2022 that Mr Stefan Scheiber be elected as a new board member.

Stefan Scheiber, a graduate in Business Administration born in 1965, is a Swiss citizen and has many years of experience in the manufacturing industry in an international environment. He has been with Bühler Group for over 30 years and has worked in various management positions including Africa, Eastern Europe and Germany. Stefan Scheiber has been CEO of Bühler since 2016 and since 2018 has also been a member of the board of directors of the company, which is in the fifth generation of family ownership. He is also a member of the board of directors of the Kistler Group and of the executive committee of Swissmem.

With his experience in a global plant and mechanical engineering company, Stefan Scheiber will be a valuable addition to the board of Bucher Industries.

Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. The company's operations include specialised agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic components, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry and for wine and fruit juice production, as well as automation technology. The company's shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). Further information is available at bucherindustries.com . Additional performance measures: Internally and externally Bucher Industries uses key figures that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. The composition and calculation of the individual performance measures are set out here: bucherindustries.com/en/additional-performance-measures .

