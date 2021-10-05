checkAd

PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 06:01  |  73   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6) (OTC: MOTNF) (PowerTap” or the “Company” or “MOVE) today announced that it will be conducting a process to explore strategic avenues to maximize shareholder value. The Company and external advisors will be considering a broad range of options including receiving strategic investments, international joint ventures, strategic mergers and taking its wholly owned PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. public via a merger with a USA Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Raghu Kilambi, CEO of PowerTap, noted, “In light of various inquiries we have received from potential strategic partners globally and several USA listed SPACs over the past few months, we decided it was prudent to retain financial advisors and conduct a formal process to maximize shareholder value. Our financial advisors are very knowledgeable in clean energy and hydrogen and are enthusiastic about the potential for hydrogen fueling infrastructure globally. The Hydrogen industry has gained global interest in the past 18 months and our unique, patented PowerTap onsite hydrogen production technology is well positioned to play a major role in building out the globally needed hydrogen fueling infrastructure which is needed to build the hydrogen highway.”

There can be no assurance that these mandates will result in a transaction or other strategic change or outcome. The Company has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its review, and it does not intend to comment further unless and until PowerTap’s Board of Directors have approved a specific course of action or the Company has otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

PowerTap continues to work towards an uplisting to NASDAQ and will provide updates via press releases.

PowerTap has retained Jefferies LLC as lead financial advisor and capital markets advisor and Canaccord Genuity Corp. as financial advisor for its process of exploring accretive and synergistic opportunities.

The Company is also announcing that it has amended the mechanics of its sponsorship fee payment in relation to its sponsorship agreement on the No. 17 Indy Lights entry piloted by Devlin DeFrancesco, that was initially announced on May 17, 2021. As part of the sponsorship fee for 2021, the Company will issue an additional 2,100,000 common shares at deemed value of $0.73 per common share. The common shares are subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance and are subject to the Neo Exchange's acceptance of final filing documents.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6) (OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company” or “MOVE”) today announced that it will be conducting a process to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Zai Lab Partner Turning Point Therapeutics Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...