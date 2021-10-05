Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Upcoming Bitumen Industry Summit

CEO Ofer Vicus Invited to Address International AudienceSARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based …

CEO Ofer Vicus will deliver "Insights into Facilities Which Upgrade Bitumen", a presentation featuring the Company's Hydrochemolytic™ Bitumen Upgrading (HBU) technology. Ofer will discuss how the HBU technology can upgrade heavy crude and asphaltenes to lighter crude-with improved environmental, financial, and technical results as compared to traditional technologies. Through this and other efforts, the Company looks forward to connecting with global industry leaders to support its commercialization efforts, and to grow its customer base across North America and internationally.

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the " Company " or " Aduro Clean Technologies "), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, will present its novel approach to bitumen and heavy oil upgrading at the Bitumen Industry Summit in London, UK on October 6 th at 12:20 PM BT, 7:20 AM EST.

The Bitumen Industry Summit will assemble key bitumen industry stakeholders to discuss the industry's most significant challenges and opportunities. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from and connect with their peers through a range of networking and interactive sessions. Topics covered will include supply and demand market analysis, improving bitumen quality, technological innovations, insights into bitumen upgrading facilities, and more.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website.

