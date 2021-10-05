checkAd

Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Upcoming Bitumen Industry Summit

Autor: Accesswire
05.10.2021, 06:05  |  34   |   |   

CEO Ofer Vicus Invited to Address International AudienceSARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based …

CEO Ofer Vicus Invited to Address International Audience

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, will present its novel approach to bitumen and heavy oil upgrading at the Bitumen Industry Summit in London, UK on October 6th at 12:20 PM BT, 7:20 AM EST.

CEO Ofer Vicus will deliver "Insights into Facilities Which Upgrade Bitumen", a presentation featuring the Company's Hydrochemolytic™ Bitumen Upgrading (HBU) technology. Ofer will discuss how the HBU technology can upgrade heavy crude and asphaltenes to lighter crude-with improved environmental, financial, and technical results as compared to traditional technologies. Through this and other efforts, the Company looks forward to connecting with global industry leaders to support its commercialization efforts, and to grow its customer base across North America and internationally.

The Bitumen Industry Summit will assemble key bitumen industry stakeholders to discuss the industry's most significant challenges and opportunities. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from and connect with their peers through a range of networking and interactive sessions. Topics covered will include supply and demand market analysis, improving bitumen quality, technological innovations, insights into bitumen upgrading facilities, and more.

For more information, please visit the conference website.

About Aduro Clean Technologies
Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:
Ofer Vicus, CEO
ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com 
604-362-7011

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666754/Aduro-Clean-Technologies-to-Present- ...

Aduro Clean Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. / neu an der Börse
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Upcoming Bitumen Industry Summit CEO Ofer Vicus Invited to Address International AudienceSARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlzeCure's Alzheimer Project has Initiated the Next Clinical Phase I Study with ACD856
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Element79 Gold Announces Execution of Agreements for Acquisition of Significant Gold Portfolio in ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit for Amelia Property
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Notice of Accelerated Expiry of Warrants
Silver Spruce Closes Private Placement of $1,205,800
Nepra Foods Follows in the Footsteps of Giants with Hiring Agency of Record
Earth Life Sciences Enters Immense Healthcare Arena with Acquisition of the VIVA Health Service ...
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Cancellation of Listing
RedHill Biopharma Reports Further Analysis of Phase 2/3 Data Including a 62% Reduction in Mortality ...
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:10 UhrAduro Clean Technologies wird beim bevorstehenden „Bitumen Industry Summit“ präsentieren
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
16.09.21Aduro Clean Technologies Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares in the U.S.
Accesswire | Analysen
16.09.21Aduro Clean Technologies erhält DTC-Berechtigung für Stammaktien in den USA
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
16.09.21Aduro Clean Technologies Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares in the U.S.
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21Aduro Clean Technologies to Host Investor Update Webinar on Wednesday, September 29th
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21Aduro Clean Technologies will Investoren im Rahmen eines Webinars am Mittwoch, den 29. September, über Neuigkeiten informieren
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
14.09.21Aduro Clean Technologies to Host Investor Update Webinar on Wednesday, September 29th
Accesswire | Analysen
09.09.21Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Upcoming Oil Sands Conference and Trade Show
Accesswire | Analysen
09.09.21Aduro Clean Technologies gibt Vortrag auf der bevorstehenden Oil Sands Conference and Trade Show
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
09.09.21Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Upcoming Oil Sands Conference and Trade Show
Accesswire | Analysen