checkAd

Mars Pledges Fresh Climate Action to Achieve Net Zero Emissions Across Full Value Chain

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 06:05  |  57   |   |   

  • The company sets new science-based climate target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its full value chain by 2050, including all scope 3 emissions (as defined by SBTi) such as those created by agriculture and suppliers, through to emissions from consumers using its iconic household brands such as Ben's Originals, M&M's & Royal Canin.
  • The new pledge accelerates the existing long-term goals Mars set reducing absolute emissions from its entire business footprint, eliminating deforestation from its supply chain, and transitioning to 100% renewable energy. Executive pay will be strongly linked to climate action and the 20,000+ suppliers in the Mars value chain are being challenged to step up and set their own commitments.
  • Mars CEO Grant F. Reid says net zero ambitions can only be "fit for purpose" by covering the entire GHG footprint – warns industry that long-term targets must not be an excuse for "inaction and delay."
  • It comes as the company's largest brand, Royal Canin, commits to become certified carbon neutral by 2025, embarking on a major new initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and take immediate climate protection action.

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated today announced its commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its full value chain by 2050, aligning with the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 °C.

This stepped-up commitment follows findings in the July Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report which reinforced the urgency of achieving net zero globally to prevent the worst impacts of global warming – a critical focus of next month's COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow. Mars is joining the Science Based Targets Initiative's "Business Ambition for 1.5C pledge" and the Race to Zero, as the company accelerates its work to achieve net zero emissions by focusing on:

  • Absolute emissions reductions across its entire GHG footprint including all scope 3 emissions such as indirect emissions (e.g., business travel, retail customer emissions, use of sold products, and product end-of-life) and setting 5-year milestones to drive action and track progress
  • Eliminating deforestation in its supply chain – particularly in key raw materials that have the greatest impact on emissions
  • Linking executive pay to delivering GHG value chain emission reductions
  • Challenging 20,000+ suppliers in the Mars value chain to take climate action and to set meaningful targets

Mars Chief Executive Officer Grant F. Reid said: "The scale of global intervention must be bolder and faster. Climate change is already impacting the planet and people's lives. 

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mars Pledges Fresh Climate Action to Achieve Net Zero Emissions Across Full Value Chain The company sets new science-based climate target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its full value chain by 2050, including all scope 3 emissions (as defined by SBTi) such as those created by agriculture and suppliers, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Avocado-based Products Market to Observe Extensive Growth Due to Rising Popularity of Organic ...
Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Eyewitness Robust Expansion at a 5.82% CAGR During the Study Period ...
HiDubai Introduces a New AI-Powered Deal Discovery Feature to Help Tourists and Residents Do Smart ...
Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market to Reach $1.11 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
NVMe over Fiber Channel Application in Small and Medium Enterprises to Outpace that in Large Enterprises: Future Market Insights
Qualcomm and SSW Partners Reach Definitive Agreement to Acquire Veoneer
"No More Greenwashing!" - Corporate Furniture Dealership, The Total Office, Will Move Entire ...
Customer Data Platform Market size worth $ 3671.75 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 19.32% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Zigpay and netPDV Announce Merger to Form Largest Global Cashless Company in Entertainment Industry
Urine Analysis Enters Golden Era With World's First Hands Free Optical Sensor For The Toilet ...
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin ...
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
Aleph Farms Partners with Thai Union and CJ CheilJedang to Help Drive Adoption of Cultivated Meat ...
Unify Platform AG Officially Launches World's First (*) Open Platform for Entrepreneurial ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale