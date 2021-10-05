Mars Pledges Fresh Climate Action to Achieve Net Zero Emissions Across Full Value Chain

The company sets new science-based climate target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its full value chain by 2050, including all scope 3 emissions (as defined by SBTi) such as those created by agriculture and suppliers, through to emissions from consumers using its iconic household brands such as Ben's Originals, M&M's & Royal Canin .

Mars CEO Grant F. Reid says net zero ambitions can only be "fit for purpose" by covering the entire GHG footprint – warns industry that long-term targets must not be an excuse for "inaction and delay."

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated today announced its commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its full value chain by 2050, aligning with the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 °C.

This stepped-up commitment follows findings in the July Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report which reinforced the urgency of achieving net zero globally to prevent the worst impacts of global warming – a critical focus of next month's COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow. Mars is joining the Science Based Targets Initiative's " Business Ambition for 1.5C pledge " and the Race to Zero, as the company accelerates its work to achieve net zero emissions by focusing on:

Absolute emissions reductions across its entire GHG footprint including all scope 3 emissions such as indirect emissions (e.g., business travel, retail customer emissions, use of sold products, and product end-of-life) and setting 5-year milestones to drive action and track progress

Linking executive pay to delivering GHG value chain emission reductions

Challenging 20,000+ suppliers in the Mars value chain to take climate action and to set meaningful targets

Mars Chief Executive Officer Grant F. Reid said: "The scale of global intervention must be bolder and faster. Climate change is already impacting the planet and people's lives.