Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in September 2021 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 1.2% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 64.1% Compared to 2020)

For September 2021, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 1.0%, compared to the same period of 2019. Los Cabos, Tijuana and Puerto Vallarta airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 30.3%, 11.9% and 7.5%, respectively, while the Guadalajara airport presented a decrease of only 10.1%, which demonstrates a positive trend in our main airports in Mexico.

In relation to international travel restrictions, the United States requests that travelers must present a negative COVID-19 test for entry into that country; while, starting on September 7, Canada reopened non-essential flights, requesting among other conditions, to be fully vaccinated and a negative PCR test for COVID-19.

Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2019 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Sep-19 Sep-21 % Change Jan - Sep 19 Jan - Sep 21 % Change Guadalajara 836.3 720.2 (13.9 %) 7,765.8 5,998.2 (22.8 %) Tijuana* 490.9 581.9 18.5 % 4,451.1 5,021.2 12.8 % Los Cabos 143.6 171.4 19.4 % 1,447.7 1,445.4 (0.2 %) Puerto Vallarta 144.3 142.8 (1.0 %) 1,371.2 1,294.2 (5.6 %) Montego Bay 0.8 0.0 (100.0 %) 6.9 0.0 (100.0 %) Guanajuato 166.9 122.6 (26.6 %) 1,522.3 1,082.7 (28.9 %) Hermosillo 141.7 126.5 (10.8 %) 1,315.7 1,008.3 (23.4 %) Mexicali 90.2 93.3 3.4 % 871.1 764.1 (12.3 %) Morelia 36.6 40.1 9.4 % 342.8 394.1 15.0 % La Paz 72.2 70.5 (2.3 %) 740.4 635.1 (14.2 %) Kingston 0.0 0.2 N/A 0.0 1.0 N/A Aguascalientes 50.7 48.2 (5.0 %) 465.6 404.7 (13.1 %) Los Mochis 28.7 27.0 (6.0 %) 282.8 252.0 (10.9 %) Manzanillo 6.1 5.4 (11.5 %) 70.5 61.0 (13.4 %) Total 2,209.1 2,150.1 (2.7 %) 20,653.8 18,362.1 (11.1 %)

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Sep-19 Sep-21 % Change Jan - Sep 19 Jan - Sep 21 % Change Guadalajara 317.8 317.4 (0.1 %) 3,234.5 2,643.2 (18.3 %) Tijuana* 204.4 196.0 (4.1 %) 2,136.1 1,901.1 (11.0 %) Los Cabos 168.7 235.5 39.6 % 2,764.7 2,462.1 (10.9 %) Puerto Vallarta 96.9 116.5 20.3 % 2,418.2 1,457.9 (39.7 %) Montego Bay 256.1 191.0 (25.4 %) 3,615.3 1,760.6 (51.3 %) Guanajuato 47.5 51.3 7.8 % 528.2 447.3 (15.3 %) Hermosillo 5.3 9.3 75.5 % 51.7 76.6 48.2 % Mexicali 0.6 0.6 (11.0 %) 5.1 3.6 (28.7 %) Morelia 28.5 33.6 17.8 % 312.9 292.9 (6.4 %) La Paz 0.8 1.0 16.9 % 9.4 13.7 45.8 % Kingston 0.0 74.7 N/A 0.0 566.8 N/A Aguascalientes 18.7 17.5 (6.2 %) 164.4 152.0 (7.5 %) Los Mochis 0.6 0.9 56.5 % 5.4 7.1 30.7 % Manzanillo 1.9 1.6 (16.0 %) 60.8 29.7 (51.1 %) Total 1,147.9 1,246.9 8.6 % 15,306.5 11,814.5 (22.8 %)

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Sep-19 Sep-21 % Change Jan - Sep 19 Jan - Sep 21 % Change Guadalajara 1,154.1 1,037.6 (10.1 %) 11,000.3 8,641.5 (21.4 %) Tijuana* 695.4 778.0 11.9 % 6,587.2 6,922.3 5.1 % Los Cabos 312.3 406.9 30.3 % 4,212.4 3,907.5 (7.2 %) Puerto Vallarta 241.2 259.4 7.5 % 3,789.4 2,752.1 (27.4 %) Montego Bay 256.9 191.0 (25.7 %) 3,622.2 1,760.6 (51.4 %) Guanajuato 214.4 173.8 (18.9 %) 2,050.5 1,530.0 (25.4 %) Hermosillo 147.0 135.8 (7.7 %) 1,367.4 1,084.9 (20.7 %) Mexicali 90.9 93.9 3.3 % 876.2 767.8 (12.4 %) Morelia 65.2 73.7 13.0 % 655.7 687.0 4.8 % La Paz 73.0 71.5 (2.1 %) 749.8 648.8 (13.5 %) Kingston 0.0 74.9 N/A 0.0 567.7 N/A Aguascalientes 69.4 65.7 (5.3 %) 630.0 556.7 (11.6 %) Los Mochis 29.3 27.9 (4.7 %) 288.2 259.1 (10.1 %) Manzanillo 8.0 7.0 (12.5 %) 131.2 90.7 (30.9 %) Total 3,357.1 3,397.0 1.2 % 35,960.3 30,176.6 (16.1 %)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport Sep-19 Sep-21 % Change Jan - Sep 19 Jan - Sep 21 % Change Tijuana 200.8 191.6 (4.6 %) 2,100.9 1,878.2 (10.6 %)

The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January to September 2019.

Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2020 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Sep-20 Sep-21 % Change Jan - Sep 20 Jan - Sep 21 % Change Guadalajara 489.0 720.2 47.3 % 3,990.3 5,998.2 50.3 % Tijuana* 418.2 581.9 39.2 % 3,091.3 5,021.2 62.4 % Los Cabos 115.1 171.4 48.9 % 784.6 1,445.4 84.2 % Puerto Vallarta 85.2 142.8 67.6 % 632.5 1,294.2 104.6 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0 % 1.0 0.0 (100.0 %) Guanajuato 93.6 122.6 30.9 % 722.0 1,082.7 50.0 % Hermosillo 80.8 126.5 56.5 % 649.1 1,008.3 55.4 % Mexicali 54.6 93.3 70.8 % 475.5 764.1 60.7 % Morelia 29.7 40.1 35.0 % 269.2 394.1 46.4 % La Paz 45.2 70.5 56.1 % 374.1 635.1 69.7 % Kingston 0.0 0.2 425.8 % 1.3 1.0 (28.1 %) Aguascalientes 31.2 48.2 54.4 % 245.3 404.7 65.0 % Los Mochis 17.1 27.0 57.8 % 135.7 252.0 85.8 % Manzanillo 3.8 5.4 42.2 % 34.3 61.0 78.1 % Total 1,463.6 2,150.1 46.9 % 11,406.1 18,362.1 61.0 %

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Sep-20 Sep-21 % Change Jan - Sep 20 Jan - Sep 21 % Change Guadalajara 178.8 317.4 77.5 % 1,646.2 2,643.2 60.6 % Tijuana* 139.8 196.0

40.2

% 1,207.1 1,901.1 57.5

% Los Cabos 102.0 235.5 130.9 % 1,259.4 2,462.1 95.5 % Puerto Vallarta 45.2 116.5 158.0 % 1,229.8 1,457.9 18.5 % Montego Bay 48.0 191.0 298.2 % 1,324.1 1,760.6 33.0 % Guanajuato 25.6 51.3 100.3 % 233.8 447.3 91.4 % Hermosillo 3.0 9.3 206.4 % 28.7 76.6 166.5 % Mexicali 0.2 0.6 218.3 % 1.6 3.6 120.1 % Morelia 20.4 33.6 65.0 % 162.1 292.9 80.7 % La Paz 0.2 1.0 309.8 % 4.7 13.7 191.7 % Kingston 33.4 74.7 123.7 % 494.4 566.8 14.6 % Aguascalientes 9.3 17.5 89.0 % 77.9 152.0 95.0 % Los Mochis 0.1 0.9 643.5 % 1.6 7.1 329.7 % Manzanillo 0.9 1.6 69.1 % 32.6 29.7 (8.9 %) Total 606.9 1,246.9 105.4 % 7,704.0 11,814.5 53.4 %

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Sep-20 Sep-21 % Change Jan - Sep 20 Jan - Sep 21 % Change Guadalajara 667.9 1,037.6 55.4 % 5,636.5 8,641.5 53.3 % Tijuana* 558.0 778.0 39.4 % 4,298.4 6,922.3 61.0

% Los Cabos 217.0 406.9 87.5 % 2,044.0 3,907.5 91.2 % Puerto Vallarta 130.4 259.4 98.9 % 1,862.3 2,752.1 47.8 % Montego Bay 48.0 191.0 298.2 % 1,325.1 1,760.6 32.9 % Guanajuato 119.2 173.8 45.8 % 955.8 1,530.0 60.1 % Hermosillo 83.8 135.8 61.9 % 677.8 1,084.9 60.1 % Mexicali 54.8 93.9 71.3 % 477.1 767.8 60.9 % Morelia 50.0 73.7 47.2 % 431.3 687.0 59.3 % La Paz 45.4 71.5 57.4 % 378.8 648.8 71.3 % Kingston 33.4 74.9 124.0 % 495.7 567.7 14.5 % Aguascalientes 40.5 65.7 62.3 % 323.2 556.7 72.2 % Los Mochis 17.2 27.9 62.0 % 137.3 259.1 88.7 % Manzanillo 4.8 7.0 47.5 % 66.8 90.7 35.7 % Total 2,070.5 3,397.0 64.1 % 19,110.2 30,176.6 57.9 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.



CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport Sep-20 Sep-21 % Change Jan - Sep 20 Jan - Sep 21 % Change Tijuana 139.2 191.6 37.7 % 1,198.0 1,878.2 56.8 %

Highlights for the period:

Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during September 2021 increased by 38.2% compared to September 2020; load factors for the month went from 62.0% in September 2020 to 73.7% in September 2021.





The number of seats available during September 2021 increased by 38.2% compared to September 2020; load factors for the month went from 62.0% in September 2020 to 73.7% in September 2021. New routes:



La Paz – Puerto Vallarta: TAR



La Paz – Culiacán: TAR

Hermosillo – Puerto Vallarta: TAR

Hermosillo – Monterrey: TAR

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

