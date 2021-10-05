checkAd

CORESTATE CEO Parmantier intensifies sustainability initiative and names Georg Schattney new Group Head of ESG and Sustainability Officer

CORESTATE CEO Parmantier intensifies sustainability initiative and names Georg Schattney new Group Head of ESG and Sustainability Officer

  • Direct line of report to CEO Parmantier underscores growing importance of ESG
  • Parmantier: "We want to raise Group-wide initiatives to a new level through this appointment"
  • Schattney: "Sustainability and attractive real estate investments are inseparably connected"

Frankfurt, 5 October 2021. CORESTATE, a leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe, has named Georg Schattney (51) its new Group Head of ESG and Sustainability Officer with effect from 1 October. Due to the increasing strategic importance of ESG considerations, Schattney will report directly to CEO René Parmantier, who hopes to use the newly established position to further promote the Corestate Group's sustainability initiatives across the full spectrum of its business activities.

Georg Schattney has excellent credentials for overseeing the company's efforts in the challenging field of ESG and has long-standing, extensive and relevant expertise in a number of areas, including the important topic of sustainable finance. In Schattney, Corestate has gained an expert with more than 20 years of experience at respected companies such as Deutsche Börse and Deutsche Bank. During his time at these companies and as a consultant in the private equity and energy industry, he developed a comprehensive national and international network.

CEO René Parmantier: "We want to further enhance our already highly successful efforts in the field of sustainability, which is growing ever more important for the real estate sector, and raise it to a new level. That is why I am particularly pleased that we were able to attract Georg Schattney for this important task. Against the backdrop of rising regulatory requirements such as the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, or SFDR, he will refocus our ESG activities and play an instrumental role in assuring a good future for our customer portfolio across all of the asset classes we manage - from real estate equity to debt."

