checkAd

EQS-News SoftwareONE to acquire Centiq, a leading pan-European SAP Services Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.10.2021, 07:00  |  11   |   |   

EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
SoftwareONE to acquire Centiq, a leading pan-European SAP Services Partner

05.10.2021 / 07:00

Media Release

SoftwareONE to acquire Centiq, a leading pan-European SAP Services Partner

Stans, Switzerland I 5 October 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, has acquired Centiq, a leading UK-based certified SAP Services Partner, an SAP Gold Service Partner and holder of the Advanced Specialization designation for SAP on Azure with extensive professional and managed services capabilities, particularly in S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure. The acquisition further strengthens SoftwareONE's fast-growing SAP Services practice in Europe and globally with the addition of a team of highly skilled SAP cloud experts.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Nottingham, UK, Centiq (https://www.centiq.co.uk/) provides comprehensive SAP-related professional and managed services and solutions throughout Europe. Centiq is a certified SAP Services Partner, a recognized SAP Gold Partner, and deployed one of the first SAP HANA implementations in the UK in 2011. Their expertise also extends to Microsoft Azure, for which they hold the Advanced Specialization designation for SAP on Azure, and they are regarded one of the most experienced Microsoft partners globally in this space. Centiq enables businesses to drive more value from their SAP platform through consultancy-led engagement, focusing on faster time to value, mitigated risk and optimized cost. They have continued to extensively invest in automation tooling for SAP on Azure workloads, ensuring customers meet cloud adoption goals and enabling a simplified, future upgrade path to SAP S/4HANA.

"We are thrilled to welcome Centiq to the SoftwareONE organization. Through this acquisition, we are continuing to strengthen our global SAP Services practice and extending our reach in the EMEA market. Centiq's incredible capabilities will equip our customers with the skilled guidance and solutions required to migrate to the cloud. In addition to the proven capability we are now adding to our global SAP Services practice, I am also greatly impressed by Matt and his leadership team. Centiq is a purpose-driven organization, and so are we; their collaborative approach and strong focus on delivering excellence makes them a perfect fit," said Daniel

Seite 1 von 3
SoftwareONE Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News SoftwareONE to acquire Centiq, a leading pan-European SAP Services Partner EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions SoftwareONE to acquire Centiq, a leading pan-European SAP Services Partner 05.10.2021 / 07:00 Media Release SoftwareONE to acquire Centiq, a leading pan-European SAP …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG partizipiert in Talisman Seed-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-News: Turnaround nach erfolgreicher Restrukturierung ebnet Weg für heute beginnende Kapitalerhöhung - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. beginnt mit Sondierung strategischer Handlungsmöglichkeiten
DGAP-News: Mynaric builds presence at Space Tech Expo 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Anpassung der Prognose 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: Leasingneugeschäft im dritten Quartal durch Lieferengpässe beeinträchtigt, ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap reicht ersten kommunalen Antrag für den Standort von ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrEQS-News: SoftwareONE übernimmt Centiq, einen führenden europaweit tätigen SAP Services Partner
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21SoftwareONE Buys HeleCloud; No Financial Terms Disclosed
PLX AI | Analysen
10.09.21EQS-News: SoftwareONE übernimmt HeleCloud, einen führenden unabhängigen AWS Premier Consulting Partner in EMEA
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21EQS-News: SoftwareONE acquires HeleCloud, a leading independent AWS Premier Consulting Partner in EMEA
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21EQS-Adhoc: SoftwareONE announces changes in shareholder structure
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
08.09.21EQS-Adhoc: SoftwareONE gibt Änderungen in der Aktionärsstruktur bekannt
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07.09.21SoftwareONE Shareholders Including KKR Sell 5.4% of Share Capital
PLX AI | Analysen
07.09.21EQS-Adhoc: SoftwareONE announces that it has been informed about the sale and placement of shares by KKR and the heirs of Patrick Winter
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07.09.21EQS-Adhoc: Information über den Verkauf und die Platzierung von Aktien durch KKR und die Erben von Patrick Winter
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs