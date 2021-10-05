SoftwareONE to acquire Centiq, a leading pan-European SAP Services Partner

Stans, Switzerland I 5 October 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, has acquired Centiq, a leading UK-based certified SAP Services Partner, an SAP Gold Service Partner and holder of the Advanced Specialization designation for SAP on Azure with extensive professional and managed services capabilities, particularly in S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure. The acquisition further strengthens SoftwareONE's fast-growing SAP Services practice in Europe and globally with the addition of a team of highly skilled SAP cloud experts.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Nottingham, UK, Centiq (https://www.centiq.co.uk/) provides comprehensive SAP-related professional and managed services and solutions throughout Europe. Centiq is a certified SAP Services Partner, a recognized SAP Gold Partner, and deployed one of the first SAP HANA implementations in the UK in 2011. Their expertise also extends to Microsoft Azure, for which they hold the Advanced Specialization designation for SAP on Azure, and they are regarded one of the most experienced Microsoft partners globally in this space. Centiq enables businesses to drive more value from their SAP platform through consultancy-led engagement, focusing on faster time to value, mitigated risk and optimized cost. They have continued to extensively invest in automation tooling for SAP on Azure workloads, ensuring customers meet cloud adoption goals and enabling a simplified, future upgrade path to SAP S/4HANA.

"We are thrilled to welcome Centiq to the SoftwareONE organization. Through this acquisition, we are continuing to strengthen our global SAP Services practice and extending our reach in the EMEA market. Centiq's incredible capabilities will equip our customers with the skilled guidance and solutions required to migrate to the cloud. In addition to the proven capability we are now adding to our global SAP Services practice, I am also greatly impressed by Matt and his leadership team. Centiq is a purpose-driven organization, and so are we; their collaborative approach and strong focus on delivering excellence makes them a perfect fit," said Daniel