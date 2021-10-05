checkAd

Innofactor Plc commences the acquisition of the company’s own shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 07:00  |   |   |   

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on October 5, 2021, at 8:00 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc’s Board of Directors has decided in its meeting on 4 October 2021 to commence the acquisition of the company’s own shares for the development of the company’s capital structure. The company will acquire a maximum of 800 000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 2.2 % of the total number of shares. The maximum amount used for the acquisition is 1 600 000 euros. The decision is made based on the authorization given by Innofactor Plc’s Annual General Meeting on 30 March 2021 to acquire a maximum of 3 600 000 shares. The repurchase of shares will commence on 5 October 2021 at the earliest and will end at the latest on 31 March 2022 or at an earlier Annual General Meeting.

Innofactor Plc has 37 388 225 shares, of which the company does not currently own any. The own shares will be acquired to the current market price in the public trading arranged by NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd using the company’s untied equity.

Espoo, October 5, 2021

INNOFACTOR PLC

Board of Directors

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2016–2020, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 8.3%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innofactor Plc commences the acquisition of the company’s own shares Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on October 5, 2021, at 8:00 Finnish time Innofactor Plc’s Board of Directors has decided in its meeting on 4 October 2021 to commence the acquisition of the company’s own shares for the development of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Zai Lab Partner Turning Point Therapeutics Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...