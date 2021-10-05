Swiss Re Estimates Hurricane Ida Claims at USD 750 Million
(PLX AI) – Swiss Re estimates Hurricane Ida claims at USD 750 million.Swiss Re also updated its loss estimate for the July floods in Europe at approximately USD 520 million.
- (PLX AI) – Swiss Re estimates Hurricane Ida claims at USD 750 million.
- Swiss Re also updated its loss estimate for the July floods in Europe at approximately USD 520 million.
