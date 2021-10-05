checkAd

DGAP-DD flatexDEGIRO AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.10.2021, 07:20  |  42   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2021 / 07:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Niehage
Position: CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.88 EUR 7509.6000 EUR
17.90 EUR 10024.0000 EUR
17.90 EUR 358.0000 EUR
17.88 EUR 6079.2000 EUR
17.88 EUR 7152.0000 EUR
17.90 EUR 58354.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.8954 EUR 89476.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


05.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70425  05.10.2021 

